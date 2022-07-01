yTSLA Finance Trading Up 80.4% This Week (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 80.4% higher against the US dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $40,945.94 and approximately $1,098.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00003181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.02203768 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00189108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015980 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

