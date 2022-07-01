Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Increased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Yum China by 68.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 40.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 66.0% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. 36,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,232. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

