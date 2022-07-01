Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.66. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 122,817 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Yunhong CTI ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.65% of Yunhong CTI worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

