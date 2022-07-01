Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.98. 3,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 771,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.22.
About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
