Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.98. 3,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 771,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

