Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €40.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Zalando in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €24.96 ($26.55) on Monday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($53.04). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.84.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.