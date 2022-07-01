Zeepin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $120,633.30 and approximately $140.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.02203768 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00189108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015980 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.