Zel Tops 24-Hour Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00274768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00078398 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00066981 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

