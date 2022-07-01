Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $170.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZEN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $74.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zendesk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Zendesk by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

