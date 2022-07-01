Zetacoin Price Up 61.3% This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 77.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $237,976.55 and $167.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,421.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.31 or 0.00516469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00266002 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011924 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,046,945 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.