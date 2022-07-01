Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Up 5.8%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.58. Approximately 21,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,296,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

