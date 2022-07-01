ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.66.

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,267,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 40.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.14%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

