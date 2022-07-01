Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $165.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

