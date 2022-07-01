Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $73,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 45.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,231,000 after buying an additional 67,588 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.0% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,835,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,025,724,022.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock valued at $355,891,104 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.45 and its 200 day moving average is $278.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

