Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $315.18. 26,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.47.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

