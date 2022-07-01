Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $77,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,179. The company has a market capitalization of $184.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.