Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $50,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,293,000 after purchasing an additional 249,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,969,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,334,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,028,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,673,000 after purchasing an additional 120,571 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,138,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.47. 28,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,903. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $94.23 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

