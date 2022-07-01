Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $107.17 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,882 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $107,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 302,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,060,666. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $276.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.