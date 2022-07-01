Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $196.11 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,326 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $196,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $537.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $540.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

