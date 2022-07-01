Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $43.85 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1,349.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,743 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.99% of Atkore worth $43,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,991,000 after acquiring an additional 289,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,441,000 after acquiring an additional 119,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 836,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,055,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.