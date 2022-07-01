Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $46.81 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,698 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $46,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $121,622,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,704,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $63.84.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.