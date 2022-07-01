Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $48.26 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,268 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.23% of KeyCorp worth $48,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

KEY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.21. 180,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,931,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.