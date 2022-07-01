Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $62.12 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $62,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,660,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 74,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 113,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,969. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

