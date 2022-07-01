Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $74.79 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 160,264 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $74,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $293.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $11,637,690. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

