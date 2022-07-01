Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $95.81 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Generac were worth $95,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,368. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.14.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

