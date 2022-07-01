Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $40,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $154.10. 16,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,629. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

