Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.37% of American Water Works worth $110,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded up $5.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,008. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

