Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.71. 213,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,088,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

