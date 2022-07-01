Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,046 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Tower by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1,487.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,021,000 after acquiring an additional 483,781 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.78. 16,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

