111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.06. 185,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 592,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The firm has a market cap of $173.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 111 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

