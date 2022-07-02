13,267 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $748.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $887.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

