5,200 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Exelon by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.07 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

