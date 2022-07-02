74,871 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,801,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $76.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.51. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.