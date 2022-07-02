ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Shares Up 2.2%

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$5.96. 1,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCT. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$688.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.04.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

