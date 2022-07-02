Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the May 31st total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,302,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $12,495,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $9,956,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 414,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,337,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,659. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.