Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Down 40.6% in June

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $15,717,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,403,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENER remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,413. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Accretion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

