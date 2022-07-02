Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $107.50

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 263717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.42).
The company has a market cap of £227.21 million and a PE ratio of -371.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.74.
Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)
