Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $107.50

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 263717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.42).

The company has a market cap of £227.21 million and a PE ratio of -371.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.74.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, civil construction and outdoor furniture production, and other applications; and Tricoya wood elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.