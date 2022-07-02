Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.88

Shares of Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

ANIOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acerinox from €18.00 ($19.15) to €19.00 ($20.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Acerinox from €20.25 ($21.54) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Acerinox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

