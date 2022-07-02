Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,335 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

