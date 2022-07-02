Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.75 and its 200 day moving average is $183.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Acuity Brands by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

