Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

AYI opened at $157.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.67.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

