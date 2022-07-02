Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.45. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 590,944 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 585.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

