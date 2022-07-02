adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €250.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($265.96) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($361.70) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($372.34) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €348.00 ($370.21) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at €167.64 ($178.34) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €178.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €211.03. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.