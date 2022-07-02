Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.66 and a 200 day moving average of $454.67. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,517 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

