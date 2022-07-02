Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Cap of $50.50 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00009174 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $50.50 million and $940,199.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005701 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,672 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

