Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.75. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

