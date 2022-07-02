Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AEG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 3,892,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €5.30 ($5.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aegon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Aegon by 150.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,011 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 41.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

