Aeon (AEON) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Aeon has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $975,470.52 and $92.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00601832 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

