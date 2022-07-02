ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.34) to €45.50 ($48.40) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.96) to €42.70 ($45.43) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.93.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $2.0559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

