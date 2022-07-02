Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $13.52 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 5% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,288.87 or 0.99959976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00042365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00221380 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00243641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00115399 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00072613 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004585 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

