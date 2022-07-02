Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AC. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.53.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada stock opened at C$16.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.41.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The company had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz purchased 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,973.72.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.